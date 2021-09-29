Daughter of Nassau County deputy killed in 2016 pays tribute to Deputy Joshua Moyers

Shelby Oliver, Deputy Eric Oliver's daughter, stopped by a memorial to Deputy Joshua Moyers. She donated $100 to the Moyers family and brought flowers.

The daughter of a Nassau County deputy who died in the line of duty in 2016 is paying her respects to Deputy Joshua Moyers.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office shared a photo on its Facebook page of Shelby Oliver, Deputy Eric Oliver's daughter, stopping by a growing memorial to Moyers outside the sheriff's office. She donated $100 to the Moyers family and brought flowers for the memorial, which is on a patrol vehicle where people have left cards, flowers, posters and other tokens of tribute.

Oliver was killed by an SUV in November 2016 as he was chasing a suspect through traffic. The sheriff's office set up a similar memorial on a patrol car for Oliver then, where colleagues and residents paid their respects with flowers, candles and mementos.

Shelby Oliver, now 11, was 6 years old at the time of her father's death so close to the holidays. People from around he community and across the United States sent Christmas gifts for the girl, including a necklace shaped like the Nassau County Sheriff's Office badge with her father's name on it from the San Antonio Police Department.

Now, Shelby appears to be paying forward that spirit of giving.