JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sometimes it's the little moments that make all the difference.

St. Johns County Youth Resource Deputy Carneiro and Hickory Creek’s Safety Patrol were captured on video greeting others as they arrived to school this week.

But they didn't just give them a quick wave, they performed an entire routine!

"We love to see the relationships formed with our deputies and the youth of our county," posted St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.