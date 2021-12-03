These colorful designs in Ponte Vedra have an important meaning

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — You may have noticed something colorful while driving past PVPV Rawlings Elementary School in Ponte Vedra.
The designs on the bike lane symbols were created by two students through a contest through the Florida Department of Transportation. The students were challenged to create designs for the bike lane symbol outside the school.
It also serves as a way to speak to children about bike safety and bike lanes for Florida Bike Month.
Out of nearly 400 student submissions, the designs by Ona Broussard and Atlas Danis won!
FDOT is hoping to expand the contest to other schools next year.