These colorful designs in Ponte Vedra have an important meaning

The designs on the bike lane symbols were created by two students after a contest through the Florida Department of Transportation.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — You may have noticed something colorful while driving past PVPV Rawlings Elementary School in Ponte Vedra.

The designs on the bike lane symbols were created by two students through a contest through the Florida Department of Transportation. The students were challenged to create designs for the bike lane symbol outside the school.

It also serves as a way to speak to children about bike safety and bike lanes for Florida Bike Month.

Out of nearly 400 student submissions, the designs by Ona Broussard and Atlas Danis won!