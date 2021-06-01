City of Jacksonville staff win statewide challenge, have 9,000 meals donated

Representatives from Humana will join Mayor Lenny Curry to celebrate the achievement on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Staff with the City of Jacksonville have been busy.

Busy walking that is.

As the recent winners of Humana Inc.’s inaugural 'Go365 Most Active City Step Challenge in Florida,' the City of Jacksonville will have 9,000 meals donated in its name to Feeding Northeast Florida.

More than 400 members of Team COJ took over 83,200,000 steps from Oct. 14 to Nov. 11, 2020, outstepping competitors by a substantial margin.

and make a check presentation to the leader of the local food bank.