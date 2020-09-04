ATLANTA — Happy birthday Christine Hood!

The Georgia woman, described as a "warm, nurturing spirit," turned 101 years old on April 8.

According to staff at A.G. Rhodes living facility, Hood was born in Washington, Georgia - about 50 miles west of Augusta - in 1919. She worked as a homemaker, and, at times, helped with housekeeping for other families.

Hood had seven children (five living daughters) and has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A.G. Rhodes staff said Hood enjoys attending horticultural therapy groups, completing word search puzzles, spending time with her family and attending religious services, as part of the Red Hat Society.

Photos: Christine Hood celebrates 101st birthday!

Although family couldn't be there celebrate her milestone birthday given the coronavirus pandemic, nursing staff tried to make her day special.

When asked if she had anything she wanted to share, Hood said, “I thank the Lord for another year. He’s been so good to me.”

OTHER HEADLINES

Friends, family hold birthday parade for 103-year-old Knoxville woman

Sewing support: 11-year-old creates masks for healthcare workers in need