Business is booming at a small café in downtown St. Augustine, not necessarily because of the food—but because of what’s on the property.

Augustina’s Love Tree Café may blend into the historic downtown area unless you look up and spot the palm tree growing out of an oak tree on its property.

“Food helps you fill that belly, but it’s all about the love tree here,” said Margaret Espinal, one of the owners of the café. “A couple I guess planted each their own tree and they fused together.”

Legend has it, if a couple kisses under the tree, they’ll have everlasting love.

“Since we opened around Christmas, we’ve seen about 20 proposals under the tree,” Espinal said.

Like clockwork, couples come through the gate, look up, have their kiss and go inside to buy a heart to post on the tree.

“When you come in and look under there, I smile all day,” Espinal said. “Work is great.”

Espinal loves watching customers enjoy her tree, but for her personally, the love tree has a different meaning.

One year ago, the Espinal’s lost their son Matthew McKean in a motorcycle accident. The couple decided to sell their businesses in Tampa to come to St. Augustine, and it’s because of the love tree that they know they’re in the right place.

“When we came here, my daughter was a photographer, she took a picture of the tree for our logo,” Espinal said. “And I could see his face in the tree. And that’s when I knew in that image that this is meant to be.”

Espinal says the tree has been great for business and couples are always smiling as they pass by, but it’s not the tree that brings happiness. It’s the reminder of the people you love around you.

“It just reminds you how important love is and how time is not on your side,” Espinal said. “Love every day and remember that.”