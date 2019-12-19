After three days of searching and less than a day in the hospital, six-year-old Braxton Williams and five-year-old Bri’ya Williams returned home with their parents to their Paradise Village.

The kids looked and said they were great.

Braxton Williams was waving to First Coast News' reporter and photographer as he carried some Christmas presents into the house.

While Bri’ya Williams didn’t want to say anything to First Coast News personally, Braxton Williams said they were happy to be back.

As soon as the kids got out of the car—Braxton Williams waved to us and said how excited he was to be home.

He said he was feeling fine and that he was taking care of his little sister Bri’ya Williams while they were missing.

Braxton Williams said he was crying in the woods when the firefighters and police officers found him.

Bryan Williams, their father said he and the kids did some shopping after they left the hospital.

“Man, awesome man, Mom and I are thankful, God is good," he said. "That’s mostly it man, we’re mostly thankful and overwhelmed man. Christmas is going to be good…We never gave up, family members, all of us never gave up because we knew there was hope."

Bryan Williams said he was relieved and feeling thankful that his kids were found safe.

“It’s the best thing knowing that we’ll be able to walk back through our door and we’ll all be together once again,” Bryan Williams said.

He thanks God for keeping his kids safe and the first responders for finding them in the densely wooded area 400 yards away from their house.

Bryan Williams said that his kids only had a few scratches and bug bites on them.

Their stay in the hospital was long due to standard procedures and to make sure that the kids were okay, he said.

He also acknowledged that the kids’ safety makes this Christmas a special one after their faith in finding the kids was rewarded.