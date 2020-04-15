News about the sometimes fatal coronavirus is the top story of almost every newscast both locally and nationally.

The number of people who have been infected with the virus and the death toll can be overwhelming.

But a local woman reminds us that being diagnosed with COVID-19 is not a death sentence

Ardra Hayes has fully recovered for the coronavirus, but her three week battle with it is an example of how vicious the virus can be.



“I remember trying to get up and get a cup of coffee, standing in front of the coffee machine. The cup was empty and I couldn't even hold it, it just fell," Hayes said.



“She fell down a couple of times. She was weak. She was fading fast. I had to hold her up," added her husband, William.



William was on the phone with Ardra's doctor who told him to get her to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Ardra was treated and sent home.

A few days later, things took a turn for the worse. This time her doctor prescribed medication.

Four days later, she was better and thankful for her husband being by her side.

“He kept me up. He kept me going. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him," Hayes said.

Williams Hayes he cannot emphasize how important it is to stay home.

He also wants the public to know that a COVID-19 diagnosis it's not a death sentence. It can be beaten.

William was recently tested and his COVID-19 results came back negative.

Ardra says she works out at least five times a week and believes that, because she's in good health, that played a factor in her recovering from the virus.

