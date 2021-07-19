Gene has been lacing up his skates for 90 years and has no plans to stop.

HICKORY, N.C. — What would you want to do for your 95th birthday? For Gene Elliot, he didn't want a quiet birthday party. He wanted to go to one of the places he's been going to for 90 years: The skating rink.

Gene has been lacing up his skates since he was 5 years old--when Calvin Coolidge was president.

He's been going to Skateland USA in Hickory, North Carolina, for decades.

Gene said roller skating has helped him get through a tough time in his life 15 years ago when his wife passed away. Now, he has five generations of his family roller skating, and he couldn't be happier.

"My daughter, she roller skates. My son roller skates. We're just a roller skating family," Gene said.

Gene said he hopes to spend his 100th birthday continuing to do what he loves: Skating.

