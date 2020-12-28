4-year-old St. Johns County boy surprised with gift from garbage men

"They have developed a friendship, we all have," says the mother of 4-year-old Colton.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — "It's the highlight of his whole week."

It's how one St. Johns County mom describes the way her 4-year-old son feels each as he waits patiently for garbage collection every Tuesday morning.

It's not the act of trash removal that excites him, but rather the people involved. Stephanie Ford says that her son Colton has gotten close to two very specific Republic Services trash collectors, Sean Eakin and Bruce Neil.

"They have developed a friendship, we all have," says Ford

Then last Tuesday, the Ford family was in for a surprise that left them speechless.

"...They came and delivered (Colton) a custom-made truck they had made especially for him that is just like their truck," Ford says. "These guys are so sweet and caring and you don’t see that much anymore."