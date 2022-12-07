A freeze frame of a very special surprise for Veronica, a cancer survivor helping others

She beat breast cancer, and now her small non-profit is taking on a mighty mission.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a toy drive with a twist.

This toy drive gives toys to moms and dads fighting cancer.

Veronica Glover is behind the idea 1000%. She's a breast cancer survivor, and she knows a mom or dad going through treatment might not feel like going shopping for toys. But, she says, "Even if a parent is sick, they want their child to have joy."

Veronica understands because she fought breast cancer. She says, "Buddy Check 12 saved my life." Now she's spending her time helping other families.

Veronica leads the non-profit, SisterHermana foundation, which she says, "Means sister to sister. We serve anyone regardless of who they are."

You can help Veronica and her team of elves through Thursday, December 22nd, 2022.