Florida Governor DeSantis welcomes pro sports teams back to Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Could Florida be a "re-start" site for professional sports teams across the country?

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday professional sports teams are welcome to play and practice in Florida. Fans would not be allowed in the stands.

Last month, DeSantis deemed sports "essential services," allowing WWE and UFC events to take place in the state without fans.

Major League Baseball leaders drew up their initial proposal this week to bring sports back. They want to allow clubs to decide whether or not to hold their spring training in facilities or big-league parks in June. Right now they'd be able to choose Florida or Arizona for that.

Around the country, some teams have started either kicking a soccer ball while wearing face masks or being allowed to work out in their team facility under strict guidelines.

DeSantis's proposal reportedly means there could be up to 13 out-of-state clubs moving some of their activities to Florida.

"All professional sports are welcome in Florida," DeSantis said. "That may not be the case in every other state in this country as we've seen. So what I would tell commissioners of leagues is if you have a team in an area where they just won't them operate, we'll find a place for you here in the state of Florida."