A GoFundMe page was created to help the Clay County Detention Center deputy who is battling Stage Three breast cancer.

Cortney Altstatt, 27, is undergoing double mastectomy surgery to help combat her breast cancer.

Clay County Sheriff's Office

Alstatt is a wife and mother of four who was in her "prime" training for the 2019 Guns N' Hoses event and had just tried out for the Clay County Community Emergency Response Team when she located a mass in her breast, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

Clay County Sheriff's Office

She started treatment in November and has a long journey ahead of her, the sheriff's office said.

The GoFundMe page was created after an outpouring of support from the community wanted to help her family as they deal with medical expenses.

Click here to contribute.