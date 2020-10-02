Have an ex that's been bugging you? You can give them a 'crappy' Valentine's Day by making a donation to the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Here's the scoop. Make a donation to the JHS and they will write your ex's name on a poop bag. They will then use the bag to scoop the poop from the animals in their shelter animals.



Once you donate, JHS says they'll reply within 24 hours with a link to a form that you can complete to get your ex's name on a poop bag.

The ex will NOT be notified so don't worry, your secret is safe.

JHS says they won't be able to send you a picture for proof, but rest assured that they have no shortage of poop that needs scooping.

You can donate (any amount) on Facebook by clicking here.

You can also mail a check with a note to 8464 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL, 32216 or donate only at jaxhumane.org. Please write "Crappy Valentine's Day' in the scroll.



