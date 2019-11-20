JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tis' the season for giving and what better gift is there to give than the gift of life? OneBlood is asking for volunteers this holiday season and they have a gift for you if you're willing to help.

“During the holidays, because people are on vacation... they’re not thinking about donating blood, says Pat Michaels, OneBlood Media Relations. "So to try and get more people to donate, OneBlood is offering gift cards, blankets, or even movie passes in order to get people to come in. Even though we have holidays, we don’t have a vacation from the need for blood. Because the need for blood is ongoing 24/7."

Timothy Decker is a regular blood donor. He works for Daniel Kids, and he says they have a blood drive there regularly.

“I just like to help people and this is a very easy way to do it," says Decker. "To me, this is just a really easy way for me to help out.”

OneBlood is a non-profit that provides safe and affordable blood to 209 hospital partners throughout the Southeast.

Michaels says that giving blood is so important.

"Because someone who gives on [the] Big Red Bus that is giving a unit of blood, that literally within three to five days would go to a patient," he says. "We never know what may happen tomorrow and that’s why we’re asking for people to pay it forward and give today."

Decker is calm as his skin is pricked by the needle, knowing his donation will have a huge impact.

“You know, it’s a time of giving and it’s a time to show other people that you care and it’s also a time when there’s a lot of accidents, so, in my opinion, this is just a really great way to help people out,” he says.

Michaels hopes you'll knock on the door of one of the Big Red Buses this holiday season.

"There are always tragedies, and that’s one thing we also stress (about)," he says."Don’t wait for a tragedy to happen to donate blood because we need blood all the time.”

Take a ride on one of the 200 Big Red Buses around town this holiday season and help save a life.

If you would like to donate blood, this promotion is running from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1.

Click here to see what promotions are running in your area.