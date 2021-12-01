Fundraiser created for slain former UCF football star after violent shooting in Jacksonville

In less than 24 hours, over 130 people have donated to the GoFundMe, raising more than $8,000 to support the family.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fundraiser has been created to help cover final expenses in the case of a former UCF football star that was shot to death in Jacksonville by his own father.

Otis Anderson Jr. was killed in a Monday night shooting in Northwest Jacksonville by his father, Otis Anderson Sr.

Otis Anderson Jr.'s mother, Denise Anderson, was also injured in the incident. She was treated and released at the hospital for multiple graze wounds, the police report states.

In less than 24 hours, over 130 people have donated to the GoFundMe, raising more than $8,000 to support the family.

The description of the fundraiser reads:

"Our very own Otis “Juice” Anderson (sadly taken away from us) and his Mom Dee (severely injured) - without all the details because it hurts to just write this - can we PLEASE RAISE MONEY TO HELP HER AND HER FAMILY with her expenses and his expenses please!!! I promise She will appreciate each of you ~ LET US SHOW HER AND HIM WE CARE AND OHANA IS TRULY WHAT WE ARE ABOUT UCF!!!!! #LLO✌⚔️"

Anderson Jr., class of 2017, played running back for University Christian High School in Jacksonville before going on to have a successful football career at UCF, ranking second in all-time yards per carry average in school history.

He spent training camp with the Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, but was later cut from the practice squad, according to CBS Sports.

Otis Lee Anderson Sr. is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder. He is being held with no bond.