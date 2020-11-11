Winn-Dixie unveils new store in Mandarin on Veterans Day

Winn-Dixie stores are also offering an 11% discount for active duty and veteran customers who shop on Veterans Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Winn-Dixie celebrated the grand opening of its new Mandarin store on Veterans Day with a ribbon-cutting and thousands of dollars in donations to local organizations, according to a news release.

The store is located in the Mandarin South Shopping Center at 11700 San Jose Blvd. The store donated $5,000 to local veteran organization American Legion Mandarin "Fallen Heroes" Post 372. Winn-Dixie also partnered with Maxwell House on its "Operation Finally Home" program to honor the families of military heroes. The store will also present Folds of Honor with a $25,000 donation and a $5,000 donation to a Folds of Honor scholarship recipient.

The new store includes sections dedicated to various food options, including Kosher, organic, natural and gluten-free options.