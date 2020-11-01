Winn-Dixie & the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation will host a free food pantry event in the Gateway Shopping Center store's parking lot every Saturday starting on Jan. 11.

Renovation plans for the new Winn-Dixie, measuring 28,120-square-feet, are now underway with the goal of opening on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Until then, Winn-Dixie and the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation will host free, weekly mobile food pantry events at the store's parking lot during construction so residents in the area will have access to food.

The food pantry events will take place each Saturday, Jan. 11, Jan. 18, Jan. 25 and Feb 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be first-come, first-serve.

"I am thankful to Southeastern Grocers and Winn-Dixie for stepping in to fill this critical need and provide relief to these people," Councilman Reggie Gaffney said.

The new Winn-Dixie location will also be hiring. The grocer will hold on-site interviews for full- and part-time positions Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here to find out more about available positions and reference "108" in the keywords field.