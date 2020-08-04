SAN ANTONIO —

Whataburger is offering customers a free burger with the purchase of another burger.

The promotion runs through April 19 and customers who purchase one Whataburger online get a second one for free. The offer is redeemable online or through the app only and you must have a Whataburger account.

The offer is also only available at participating locations.

Whataburger is one of the many restaurants offering to-go and curbside options while restaurant dining rooms are closed as part of Governor Abbott's executive order.

