Whataburger introduces a new menu item just in time for 'chili' weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger introduced its newest burger Tuesday, just in time for some "chili" fall weather.

The all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is now available for a limited time and the company said "it's all that and a bag of (corn) chips!"

The burger is two beef patties with two slices of American cheese layered with Whataburger’s own beef chili, crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard and crisp onions piled high on a toasted five-inch bun, the company announced Tuesday. The burger will also be available in Jr. size.

“Whataburger aims to consistently raise the bar by offering bold new burgers,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger delivers a lot of flavor and texture, with our original-recipe chili – made from the same never-frozen beef as our 100% beef patties – combining with crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard and crisp onions to deliver an experience that’s all-new and yet somehow satisfyingly familiar.”

Again, the burger is only available for a limited time so don't wait to grab yours!

