The Dolly Llama opening their first Florida location in Ponte Vedra next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Waffle master and artisanal ice cream shop The Dolly Llama is opening their first Florida location next week.

On Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. in honor of the Grand Opening, the first 100 guests will receive a free Dolly Llama T-shirt and other swag items.

The shop will be located in the center of the Ponte Vedra Beach commercial district at 830 A1A North #16 within the Tournament Plaza.

"While a waffle with syrup is great, nothing beats a warm waffle with creative ice cream flavors, sauces and toppings," posted the business on EventBrite. "Offering the freshest waffles, the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle, or the Belgium OG Liege Waffle, this innovative dessert concept allows you to get creative."

The Dolly Llama says you can try artisanal ice cream flavors like ube, horchata, matcha green tea, ultimate cookie monster, and more!

There are also four different vegan ice cream options are also available in Killa’ Vanilla, Kursten’s PB Crunch, Sunset & Strawberry, or Melrose Mint Chip.

"With 27 different toppings and sauces to choose from, we promise there is something for everyone," says The Dolly Llama.