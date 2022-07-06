Vegan burger said to taste like ‘human meat’ wins award

The award was presented at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week.

NYTORP, Sweden — A Swedish-based company has won an award for their imitation vegan human meat burgers. Yes, you read that correctly.

The company called Oumph! won the Silver Brand Experience and Activation Lion for its vegan-based burger that is said to have the texture of human flesh, according to India Times.

According to a press release, the burger is made out of soya, mushrooms and wheat protein with plant-based fats. The co-founding chef and head of Innovation, Ankan "The Duck" Linden also mentioned a "secret" spice mix, in a company Instagram post about the burger.

The Burger was presented at the plant-based food truck in Nytorget, Stockholm last year in October as part of Halloween promotion for the vegan-based company.

The original Instagram post had an ominous warning that read, "NO HUMANS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS BURGER."

If given the chance, would you give this burger a try?