'Truck to Trunk' free food distribution to take place Saturday

The event will be held at the Community Health Outreach, located at 5126 Timuquana Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday, Farm Share is partnering with local Jacksonville businesses to host a 'Truck to Trunk' drive-thru food distribution event.

Farm Share is partnering with Publix, Humana and the local Rotary club to provide food to food-insecure individuals in the community. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and ensure the safety of all parties.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies last at the Community Health Outreach, located at 5126 Timuquana Road.

