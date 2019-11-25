With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many Americans are turning to the Internet to help them create their Thanksgiving feasts. Turns out, most states are craving mashed potatoes.

A total of 10 states searched for mashed potato recipes while eight states searched "how to make jell-o," according to a report by satelliteinternet.com. The third most popular recipe: green bean casserole.

Here are the most Googled Thanksgiving dishes for 2019.

Yet, these aren't the top recipes Floridians are craving. Turns out, they want to know how to make sweet potato casserole.

Below, we included a recipe from AllRecipes.com on how to make an easy sweet potato casserole in about an hour.

Sweet Potato Casserole

What you'll need:

6 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

1 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon of (softened) butter

Mini marshmallows (amount up to you)

1) Place sweet potatoes in a large pot and cover with salted water. Bring water to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 20 minutes.

2) Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease or oil casserole dish to prevent sticking

3) Mashed the sweet potatoes until smooth. Then, stir in white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon and butter until blended

4) Put blended potatoes in a casserole dish and cover with a layer of miniature marshmallows

5) Bake for about 30 minutes until marshmallows are browned

Are you aligned with your state's favorite?

