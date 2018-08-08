Take a bite out of this savory sandwich! Nothing satisfies hunger like a panini filled with mozzarella, tomato, avocado, and bacon. Grilled on both sides, the crispy sourdough gives this sandwich an extra crunch!

SERVES 2

INGREDIENTS

4 slices thick sourdough bread

2 avocados, peeled, pitted, quartered, and cut into thin strips

2 vine-ripened tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices

8 ounces fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese

8 slices thick cut applewood smoked bacon

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

PESTO MAYO DIRECTIONS

Combine: ½ cup Mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons fresh pesto

PANINI DIRECTIONS

Cook the bacon until brown and crispy...set on a paper towel to drain.

Slather pesto mayo on your bread.

Top with mozzarella cheese, avocado, tomato, and bacon.

Brush olive oil on the bread so it doesn't stick while grilling.

Grill in a Panini press until the cheese is melted and the bread is brown and crispy.

If you don't have a Panini press...you can grill it in a frying pan and put another pan on top of it to press it down.

