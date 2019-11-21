The chicken wars aren't over, in fact, they're just beginning.

Taco Bell recently announced that they are in the testing phases of a new chicken tender menu item, reports Business Insider, perhaps in an effort to compete with the chicken sandwich hype garnered by businesses such as Popeyes and Chik-fil-A in recent weeks.

According to Business Insider, Taco Bell will test the new chicken strips in Houston, Texas, and Dayton, and Ohio before a possible launch next year.

Competing franchise, Popeyes, celebrated National Sandwich Day on Sunday, Nov. 3 by bringing back its the chicken sandwich.

The chain first reached viral fame with the sandwich's release in August, but things got a bit heated when they ran out of supplies for the chicken sandwich a short time later due to exceptionally high demand.

Since then, companies like Chik-fil-A and others have taken shots at each other on social media, all claiming to have the best chicken sandwich.

Will the Taco Bell chicken tenders be the new frontrunner?

