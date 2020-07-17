Taco Bell is dropping these 12 items from their menu in August

The fast food chain is preparing to say goodbye to the Beefy Fritos Burrito, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos and more.

IRVINE, Calif. — Sorry, Taco Bell fans. It's true.

The fast food chain has confirmed they will be removing 12 items from their menu later this summer. Starting Aug. 13, the following options will be eliminated “to streamline operations":

TACOS, BURRITOS & SPECIALTIES

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

7-Layer Burrito

Quesarito (will remain available to order through the app or online)

Nachos Supreme

CRAVINGS VALUE

Beefy Fritos Burrito®

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

SNACKS

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)

Chips & Dips

BREAKFAST

Mini Skillet Bowl

“This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants,” Taco Bell officials said Friday. “With safety top of mind, we want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members.”

You can see the revamped menu board below:

CLICK HERE for an expanded view of the menu board.

Taco Bell also revealed the $1 Beef Burrito has been permanently added to the Cravings Value Menu. The $5 Grande Nachos Box is returning for a limited time.

"While change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis," the company said.