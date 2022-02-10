Super Bowl LVI: Will there be enough chicken wings for watch parties?

The main problem this year seems to be the price people will have to pay to have wings available at their get-togethers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Every year, football fans come together to cheer on their favorite team at the Super Bowl.

While the teams playing don't always remain the same each year, what's one thing they can always count on? You probably guessed it — chicken wings.

Americans are anticipated to gobble up 1.42 billion wings while watching the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off for football's greatest prize, according to the National Chicken Council.

“There will be no wing shortage,” NCC spokesperson Tom Super said in a statement on the company's website. “Like almost anything else you buy right now, wings might be a little more expensive, but they’ll be stocked. I just wouldn’t wait until kickoff to be in line or order online.”

Recently, chicken prices have been on the rise with a CPI report showing chicken parts up 11.6 percent in January compared to last year, USA Today reports.

Before the pandemic and supply chain issues, wings usually would sell for around 80 cents each, but now that number is in the $1.50-75 range, the Orlando Sentinel reports Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Senior Vice President Geoff Luebkemann said.

The cost for restaurants is higher, rising from $80 to $90 for a 40-pound case to now around $145, Luebkemann explained to the Sentinel.

“Demand for chicken wings has been through the roof since the beginning of the pandemic,” Super said in a statement. “A shift from sit-down restaurants to takeout and quick service has boosted chicken wing consumption.

"Restaurants like wing joints and pizza places were built around takeout and delivery, and as long as people are sitting around watching TV and maybe drinking a beer, wings will remain in the game.”

But Luebkemann reportedly thinks Super Bowl watchers will opt out for cheaper options such as nachos, forcing takeout and delivery wings orders on Super Bowl Sunday to plummet.