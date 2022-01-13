New state dessert? Strawberry shortcake looks to become Florida's official favorite sweet treat

A bill in the Florida House that would declare strawberry shortcake the state's official dessert is up for debate.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story.

Florida already has an official state pie — key lime — but might soon designate strawberry shortcake as the official state dessert.

The House Public Integrity & Elections Committee approved a bill Wednesday to bestow the honor on strawberry shortcake after some good-natured scrutiny.

Republican Rep. Lawrence McClure faced questions about his bill ranging from how to measure a dollop of whipped cream to concerns he was going to upset key lime pie lovers.

“As a fan of key lime pie, I have a little concern that this would prioritize (strawberry shortcake) as a state dessert,” said Republican Rep. Erin Grall, who asked McClure if he would amend his bill to make the tasty treat the official state cake.

“It feels a little bit like you’re trying to have your cake and eat it too,” replied McClure, a Republican from Plant City, which is the heart of Florida’s strawberry industry.

McClure introduced the measure by saying, “This is the sweetest bill you’re going to hear all session. I’m not trying to take the key limelight away from the state pie.”

The region has 10,000 acres of strawberry fields that produce 75 percent of the nation's winter strawberry crop.

Strawberries are so beloved in the Sunshine State that every year Plant City dedicates more than a week to celebrate the fruit with the Strawberry Festival. It's 10 days of music, games and rides all in the name of the almighty Florida strawberry.