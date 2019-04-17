The highly-anticipated grocery store, Sprouts Farmers Market, announced that it will be opening its first Jacksonville location this summer.

The 30,000-square-foot store, which will be located at the former Best Buy at 4873 Town Center Parkway, announced that it plans to open on Wednesday, July 10 at 7 a.m.

"Jacksonville shoppers will discover an abundant selection of fresh fruits and vegetables and barrels of wholesome grains, nuts and sweets in a bright, open store layout. Each store features an in-house butcher who prepares hand-crafted sausages daily and assists customers with special cuts of meat and seafood seasoning. Shoppers will also enjoy a variety of fresh and prepared deli items ideal for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner, a wide selection of freshly baked goods and craft beer and wine."

The Arizona-based grocer also plans to hire 150 full- and part-time positions for the store, including management positions, cashiers and courtesy clerks.

A hiring fair will be held on May 29 to May 30 at the Jacksonville Marriott in Downtown Jacksonville. Interested candidates are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume. They should also plan to meet Sprouts' hiring team.

Sprouts is usually compared to Whole Foods or Fresh Market. It sells fresh, organic and natural foods at more than 300 locations nationwide.

Hiring Fair:

When: Wednesday, May 29 through Thursday, May 30

Where: Jacksonville Marriott, 4670 Salisbury Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32256