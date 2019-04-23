Tommy Bahama shoppers can now grab a margarita and some coconut shrimp to go with their newly purchased Hawaiian shirt.

An employee of Tommy Bahama confirmed FCN that Tommy Bahama is working on adding a bar and restuaunt concept to its store at the Town Center by the end of the year.

To accomplish this, Tommy Bahama will move to a larger space across the street. The exact location and timeline are still unknown.

Tommy Bahamas currently operates Marlin Bar's in more than a dozen cities across the U.S. including Palm Springs.

"The Marlin Bar is a relaxed refuge, where you can unwind with a cocktail, enjoy some light fare, or treat yourself to organic soft-serve ice cream," says the Palm Springs Marlin Bar location on their website. "It's a laid-back outdoor space complete with umbrellas, mist on hot days and heaters on cool evenings."

Here's what you might be able to expect based on their menu at their Palm Springs location.

Featured Bites:

WORLD-FAMOUS COCONUT SHRIMP: Papaya-Mango Chutney.

AHI TUNA TACOS: Wonton Shell, Island Slaw, Wasabi-Avocado Crème.

MUSHROOM FLATBREAD: Garlic Aïoli, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onions.

PULLED PORK SLIDERS: Mango-Guava BBQ, Crispy Onions.

MAHI MAHI REUBEN: Marble Rye, Island Slaw, Gruyère.

JERK CHICKEN TACOS: Jerk Spice, Mango Salsa, Island Slaw.

GUAVA GLAZED BABY BACK PORK RIBS:Half Rack, Jerk Rub.

The Drinks: