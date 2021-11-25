Restaurants and fast-food chains open on Thanksgiving

If you burn the turkey, no worries, these establishments have you covered.

TAMPA, Fla. — Cooking a full meal for multiple people can be quite the task, especially on a holiday where you want to relax. So, if you're not into spending hours over the stove, or you botched the turkey this year, these restaurants and fast-food chains are open for a bite to eat.

Hours for these restaurants will vary, and some locations may not be open. Call ahead before heading out the door. Here's what's open:

Applebee's: Select restaurants will be open. Those that are open are serving a special holiday menu. You can find more details about the closest location to you here.

Bob Evans: Restaurants will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Bob Evans will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will have a special Thanksgiving holiday meal. Learn more here.

Burger King: If you’re craving a Whopper, Burger King’s select locations will be open. Find a store here.

Cracker Barrel: Restaurants will have regular business hours and are serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal starting at 11 a.m. Find a location here.

Denny's: Want Thanksgiving to be a Grand Slam? Head over to Denny’s where select locations will be open.

Dominos: Most of the locations in the Tampa Bay area are closed today, but there are a few serving up hot pizzas. Find more here.

IHOP: Breakfast for Thanksgiving dinner? If pancakes are your thing, select locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Krispy Kreme: The "Hot Now" sign is staying on at Krispy Kreme, with several locations open around the Tampa Bay area. They also have Thanksgiving-themed donuts for a fun dessert (or breakfast if that’s your style). Find a location here.

McDonald's: McDonald’s will be open on Thanksgiving, but hours may vary at select locations. Find more here.

Papa John's: Whether you want a pizza hot or one to take home and bake, Papa John’s will be open. Find a store here.

Popeyes: This year, the restaurant brought back its popular cajun turkey. You won’t be able to get them on Thanksgiving Day since a preorder was required, but you can still grab items from their normal menu. Find a location here.

Smokey Bones: The chain will be open on Thanksgiving serving its normal menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find a restaurant here.

Starbucks: Need a little midday pickup? You can grab your caffeine at select locations on Thanksgiving.

Steak 'N Shake: If you want a classic burger and shake, Steak ‘N Shake will have select locations open. Find more here.

Subway: If you’re looking for something a little different, Subway will have some stores open. They also serve thick-cut carved turkey for a Thanksgiving experience. Find a store here.