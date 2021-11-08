Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day or offering meals to-go

Here are some easy meal options for Thanksgiving Day in the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Cooking for the holidays can be overwhelming, so here’s a list of some places in our area that are either open on Thanksgiving Day or offer ready-to-go meals for you to pick up and in a variety of price ranges.

Publix offers a fully cooked meal that you must order at least 48 hours ahead of time, but then all you do at home is heat it up. It serves seven to 10 people for $54.99.

Winn Dixie has a full dinner you can pre-order with a turkey or ham and all the sides for $49.99.



Boston Market has prepared meals to take home and they’re open on Thanksgiving Day.

Golden Corral is open on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in and for holiday meals to go.



Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen has take-home Family Bundles with options that include chicken tenders or grilled salmon with sides, starting at $24.99. It’s available for curbside pickup by Wednesday, Nov. 24.



Bob Evans offers the classic Thanksgiving meal, and sides, with pie. They’re open for dine-in, carryout or delivery (delivery and other fees may apply). There are options for groups of four to 10 people, starting at $59.99. Order now for carryout, curbside pickup or delivery through Wednesday, Nov. 24. All Bob Evans locations will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Metro Diner has a holiday feast to-go for up to eight people with a lot of seasonal and unique options. You can order now through Nov. 22 and pickup times are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Restaurants will be open too on Thanksgiving until 2:30 p.m.

The Capital Grille is open for in-restaurant dining or ordering to-go and Seasons 52 and Eddie V's have options for meals to enjoy at home. If you pre-order, you can pick it up on Nov. 24 or 25.



Bahama Breeze is open on Thanksgiving from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. offering holiday favorites with an island twist. You can make reservations now.

The Columbia Restaurant is open year-round. Only the Columbia Cafe at the Tampa Bay History Center is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.



Haven in Tampa has Thanksgiving kits to go, available for pick up the day before Thanksgiving. It’s about $190 for turkey and sides for 4-6 people.