A popular burger chain has a new location in St. Johns

Looking for a fresh, customized burger? You're in luck. A new Whataburger restaurant opened Thursday in St. Johns. And if you're in a rush, it's got a drive-thru.
Dine-in at the new location will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the drive-thru lanes will be open 24/7.
The new location is the beginning of the burger chain's growth in the Jacksonville area -- another location will open in the Oakleaf area in the spring.
A press release says that Whataburger's Jacksonville locations will demonstrate a "forward-thinking design" with state-of-the-art design.
The restaurants will bring 190 jobs to the local community, the release says.
