Yum or yuck? Pink sauce that took over TikTok will hit store shelves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The pink sauce that took over TikTok last month, garnering more than 120 million views on the app, is officially hitting the market.

Chef Pii, the creator of The Pink Sauce and a popular social media/TikTok influencer with over 230,000 followers across platforms, attempted to launch her creation to a wanting public, selling out of her initial stock in just days.

The pink sauce and Chef Pii came under fire by online critics pointing out inconsistencies in the sauce's color and texture and questioning the safety of the preparation and shipping process.

However, Dave's Gourmet LLC, a company focused on innovation in the food industry is helping her bring her vision to the market in a safe and functional way.

"In less than a week, we nailed it!" said Dave's Gourmet's President David Neuman. "Our R&D team was able to re-formulate the sauce to match Chef Pii's exact color and flavor profile for the product and at the same time change some of the ingredients to make the sauce less complicated, dairy-free, and clean of any preservatives, artificial colors or flavors...."

This pink sauce is a pastel concoction that was created and sold by TikToker Carly Pii (@chef.pii.) According to her website, it's made of sunflower seed oil, honey, chili, garlic and dragon fruit — which, presumably, give it its pink color.

Since June of this year The Pink Sauce and Chef Pii have been featured in many prominent media sources, including Forbes, Fortune, Newsweek, Entrepreneur, USA Today, Fast Company, Rolling Stone, NY Post,

"This product is not only a social media phenomenon but actually enhances the food it is used with as a condiment," said Jade Steger, Marketing Director for Dave's Gourmet.