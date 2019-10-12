Now you can enjoy hearts, stars and clovers in the form of a delicious sugar cookie.

According to Delish.com, Pillsbury has released a Lucky Charms infused cookie dough. Yep, we're serious.

The dough comes infused with the classic Lucky Charms marshmallows and the packaging promises that the pack will produce at least 12 yummy cookies.

The cookies went viral after a photo of them went viral on Thejunkfoodaisle's Instagram Account.

"Limited Edition Pillsbury Lucky Charms Cookie Dough! Thanks to @brian.ava for the photo 🙌 they found these at Walmart"