In the line of organic grocery store chains opening in the Jacksonville area, Earth Fare announced Thursday that it's opening a new location in St. Johns County.

The new location will be at the Shoppes of St. Johns Parkway, located at the Northwest corner of CR-210 and St. Johns Parkway. It marks the third Earth Fare location on the First Coast.

“St. Johns County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country, and Earth Fare is proud to provide the area with more convenient access to Clean, healthy food,” said Frank Scorpiniti, president and CEO of Earth Fare.

Right now, there isn't an anticipated opening date.

The 24,000 square-foot store is currently under development by Sleiman Enterprises. Beyond organic and natural groceries, it will feature an Heirloom Juice Bar with made-to-order juices and smoothies, plus fresh coffee. Shoppers will also find a wide variety of clean, natural choices in Earth Fare’s ready-to-go and prepared foods department, including the salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter, and conveniently packaged meals-on-the-go.

Additionally, the St. Johns County location will offer grocery delivery through Instacart.

Earth Fare currently operates 14 stores in Florida. Locally, Earth Fare first opened in Jacksonville at 11901 Atlantic Blvd. in August 2014 with a second location following three years later in Mandarin.

It is just one of the many new organic grocery store chains opening up in the Jacksonville area. Prior to this announcement, Lucky's Market opened in Oakleaf on Wednesday, Trader Joe's opened a second location in Mandarin in 2017, and Phoenix-based Sprouts is headed to the Markets at Town Center this summer.

