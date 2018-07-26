When you step inside Jax Beach Brunch House, chances are, you’ll be greeted with sweet sounds from a piano man, Dan Altman. He's the restaurant owner, he's also known as the "opera guy."

Music has been Altman’s passion since birth. He was born and raised in Jacksonville and started singing before he could utter a few words. He now holds multiple degrees in vocal performance and has belted out harmonic sounds to audiences all across the globe.

"When I’m singing happy birthday in Italian opera for a 94-year-old lady and she’s crying, that makes the difference for me changing somebody’s day," he said.

At his restaurant, the focus is on his customers and making an impact on the community, it's also where he combines his love for music and cooking.

On the menu, there is something to satisfy every taste bud and pallet: pancakes, crepes, eggs benedict and a host of other brunch favorites. His menu is influenced by some of the places he has traveled and worked singing opera and performing. Italy, Europe and also here in the U.S.

"Our corn beef hash is not your typical corn beef hash," Altman said. "We cook it low and slow, it’s almost like a Memphis style bbq corned beef we pull it we cook it for eight hours it just falls apart so it’s a shredded corned beef."

Jax Beach Brunch Haus is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

