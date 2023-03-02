Non-dairy Butterbeer now available at Universal Orlando

Wizards and Muggles alike can now try a vegan version of the Butterbeer beverage in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This drink is magic - And now it's non-dairy!

Wizards and Muggles alike can now try a vegan version of the Butterbeer beverage in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The vegan treat is available in cold and frozen. The drink tastes like butterscotch and shortbread and is topped with a non-dairy version of Butterbeer froth.