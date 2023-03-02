Non-dairy Butterbeer now available at Universal Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This drink is magic - And now it's non-dairy!
Wizards and Muggles alike can now try a vegan version of the Butterbeer beverage in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.
The vegan treat is available in cold and frozen. The drink tastes like butterscotch and shortbread and is topped with a non-dairy version of Butterbeer froth.
The vegan version of the drink can be purchased by park guests at the Three Broomsticks restaurant in Hogsmeade and the Leaky Cauldron restaurant in Diagon Alley. Vegans who are visiting the Orlando theme park can also eat the Irish Stew, Shepherd’s Pasty Pie and Mushroom Pie Platter.