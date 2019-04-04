It's official. We're living in the future.

Lunchables is ushering in a new era of breakfast with the launch of Lunchables Brunchables, and they're pretty much the coolest thing ever.

Lunchables Brunchables lets people build their own breakfast sandwiches with ingredients like crispy bacon strips, cheese, breakfast flatbreads and a mini blueberry muffin.

This new offering comes in three varieties:

Bacon & Cheese

Breakfast Ham & Cheese

Breakfast Sausage & Cheese.

Here's the best part, they're only $1.99 a pack! An affordable and convenient brunch option for early risers, those heading to the beach or even going out on the boat.

Thursday is the last day that fans can put their name on the waitlist for these little brunch packs, where one hundred lucky people will be randomly selected to get the exclusive first taste of Lunchables Brunchables before they hit stores.

Join the waitlist here brunchablesisreal.com.