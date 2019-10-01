Love soup? We have good news! Pollo Tropical is offering free soup on Thursday in honor of National Chicken Soup Day.

The business will be offering its new Chicken Noodle Soup and its classic Caribbean Chicken Soup on the house along with any purchase all day.

Guests need to mention code 707 when ordering to receive either soup for free.

Their Chicken Noodle Soup is home-made, just like the Caribbean Chicken Soup, with Pollo Tropical’s citrus-marinade chicken and all-fresh ingredients.

The offer is valid at all five Jacksonville Pollo Tropical locations.

For store location nearest you visit www.PolloTropical.com.