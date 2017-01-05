National Margarita Day 2022 deals and offers

Today is a day we should all celebrate with some tequila.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day!

It's a day we should all celebrate with some tequila, so if you're interested in doing that, you've come to the right place.

There are deals being offered across the United States to help people celebrate this momentous occasion.

You can check out our full list below (if you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

Applebee's: You can enjoy your choice of a Tipsy Cupid, which is basically a vodka lemonade, or a Date Night Daquiri with the chain's Smoocho Mucho Sips.

Bahama Breeze: Get a $5 Classic Margarita Feb. 22 only.

Chili's: Get the chain's Grand Romance 'Rita for only $5 all month long. It's made with Grand Marnier, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Monin Pomegranate, and fresh sour.

Jose Cuervo: Enter the tequila brand's National Margarita Day contest for your chance to win a trip to Mexico here.

Miller's Ale House: The chain is offering 50% off individual house, strawberry, and watermelon margaritas.

Ruby Tuesday: Get a $2 mini margarita today only.