It's a Christmas miracle! A Chick-fil-A in Nassau County posted on Facebook that they'll be open 24/7 for the entire month of December.

"No more waiting for that peppermint shake or chicken minis, we will be open 24-hours Monday-Friday for the entire month of December," the store posted on Facebook. "Chicken Biscuits and Minis available at midnight until 10:30 a.m. We look forward to serving you."

The store is located between Amelia Island and Yulee on State Road 200.

First Coast News hasn't heard of any other store participating in the extended hours but we will keep you updated.

Address: 464004 State Road 200, Yulee, Florida