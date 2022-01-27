Yes, McDonald's is encouraging customers to try fan-inspired menu hacks

Beginning Monday, Jan. 31, customers can order these menu hacks by name. All of the items will be included for customers to build themselves.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time ever, McDonald's is spotlighting its customers' creativity with four fan-favorite creations assembled from popular menu items.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 31, customers can order these menu hacks by name. All of the items will be included for customers to build themselves.

Here are the four fan-favorite creations available for a limited time:

Hash Brown McMuffin (created by Sarah Sandlin — only available during breakfast hours): Sausage McMuffin with Egg + Hash Brown

Crunchy Double (created by Greg Simms): 6pc Chicken McNuggets + BBQ Sauce + Double Cheeseburger

Land, Air & Sea (created by Julian Broadway): Big Mac + McChicken + Filet-O-Fish

Surf + Turf (created by PJ Mattingly — only available on the mobile app): Filet-O-Fish + Double Cheeseburger

Customers are encouraged to share their favorite builds on social media and tag @McDonalds with the hashtag #McDonaldsHacks.

