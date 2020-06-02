McDonald’s has announced the Shamrock Shake will be coming back on February 19.

The minty green treat has been around for 50 years. It was created by a Connecticut McDonald’s owner to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Sales from the shake helped build the first Ronald McDonald House for families of children who are fighting serious illnesses.

In addition to the shake, McDonald’s is introducing the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

Both items will be available nationwide for a limited time.

