GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Head Ball Coach is giving a new gift to the city where he played for and coached the Florida Gators: a polished-casual restaurant called Spurrier's Gridiron Grille, set to open in Gainesville, Fla., in the fall of 2020.

Steve Spurrier announced the search for a teammate to operate the restaurant in June, and now he has found an operating partner. The 16,700-square-foot space includes three bars and a 5,500-square-foot rooftop lounge called "Visors" and outdoor entertainment venue at the Celebration Pointe shopping center in Gainesville.

The restaurant will also include nearly 600 square feet of sports memorabilia on exhibit, including Spurrier's own Heisman Trophy which he won as quarterback for the Gators in 1966. A display of his visor collection will be placed throughout the restaurant.

Interior concept of Spurrier's Gridiron Grille coming to Gainesville fall 2020.

Spurrier's Gridiron Grille

As far as the food, Spurrier's Gridiron Grille will feature American-casual items such as avocado burgers, grilled chicken, seafood, steak, pasta, salads and more. The dessert offerings are inspired by Steve Spurrier's wife Jerri Spurrier's own recipes, like pecan pie a la mode and homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Spurrier's will include three private dining options, including a 50-person private dining room and a radio booth for live shows and podcasts.

The operating partner selected to run the restaurant is Andrew Johnstone, former director of operations for Mission BBQ locations across the Florida Panhandle and managing partner of Outback Steakhouse in Gainesville.

The site of the new restaurant, Celebration Pointe, has the slogan "Where Gators Come to Celebrate." It is home to the University of Florida's football and basketball coaches' radio shows and highly-attended Chomp the Block rallies ahead of UF football games.

