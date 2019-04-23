The taste of summer is getting closer!

For a limited time, Krispy Kreme is bringing back the fan favorite, lemon glaze doughnuts. They're described to be "the perfect pairing of zesty fresh lemon and Krispy Kreme's delicious Original Glaze."

The doughnuts will be available from April 22 to April 28.

Below are the Jacksonville Krispy Kreme locations:

810 Cassat Ave., Jacksonville, FL, 32205

6250 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL, 32210

11117 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223

12973 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32225

Krispy Kreme also announced that on May 6, they will be releasing three new fruit flavors, part of their Fruit-Inspired Collection.