The taste of summer is getting closer!
For a limited time, Krispy Kreme is bringing back the fan favorite, lemon glaze doughnuts. They're described to be "the perfect pairing of zesty fresh lemon and Krispy Kreme's delicious Original Glaze."
The doughnuts will be available from April 22 to April 28.
Below are the Jacksonville Krispy Kreme locations:
- 810 Cassat Ave., Jacksonville, FL, 32205
- 6250 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL, 32210
- 11117 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223
- 12973 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32225
Krispy Kreme also announced that on May 6, they will be releasing three new fruit flavors, part of their Fruit-Inspired Collection.