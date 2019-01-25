It's that time of year again. Yep, we're talking about Girl Scout Cookie season!

On Friday, over 14 million cookies made it to the First Coast to be distributed to Girl Scout troops in our area. Hundreds of volunteers, family members and Girl Scouts showed up to help kick off the selling season.

This year Girls Scouts in the Northeast and North Central Florida region are selling eight varieties of the delicious cookies. Do-si-dos, Samoas, Savannah Smiles, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, and Trefoils are $4 per box. S'mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic are $5 per box.

Hungry yet? Girl Scouts in the Northeast and North Central Florida region are taking orders through their Digital Cookie websites and in-person.

Or find out where the nearest cookie location is via the Girl Scout Cookie Finder or by downloading a cookie locator app.

During the 2018-19 Girl Scout Cookie program, Gateway Council will support the Greater Jacksonville Area USO with the Gift of Caring program.

The Operation USO donation program allows customers to support active duty military personnel by purchasing packages of cookies to be delivered to service members and their families through the Greater Jacksonville USO Centers.