It's your lucky day if your name is Jordan! If your name is Jordan, or know someone with that name, you can get a FREE Firehouse Sub!

Only on Friday, Nov. 8, those named Jordan can get a free medium sub with any purchase from Firehouse Subs. You just have to show your ID at any Jacksonville Firehouse Subs location.

Firehouse Subs launched the promotion on Monday with the name Jessica, on Tuesday the name Paul was picked. To make things interesting, they chose the letter "K" on Wednesday and on Thursday, David and Whitney were the lucky winners.

The promotion is part if the company's "Name of the Day" deal. It's a way Firehouse Subs wants to thank its guests. The deal with be updated daily, you can check if your name is chosen here.