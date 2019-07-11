Double win! If your name is David or Whitney, or know someone with either of those names, today is their lucky day!

Only on Thursday Nov. 7, those named David or Whitney can get a free medium sub with any purchase. All you have to do is show your ID at any Jacksonville Firehouse Subs location.

This promotion is part of their "Name of the day" deal. It's a way Firehouse Subs wants to thank its guests.

The promo launched on Monday with the name Jessica, on Tuesday Paul was the lucky name and on Wednesday, the company changed it up with names starting with the letter "K."

On Friday, a new name or letter will be picked, so stay tuned. You might win a free sub!